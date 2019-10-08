B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives GBX 429.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

BME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LON BME traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 366.80 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,152,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.94.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

