B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

