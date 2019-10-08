bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $99,390.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,210 shares of company stock valued at $571,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,563. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

