Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 976.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

BXMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.