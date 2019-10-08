Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,759. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 50,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.