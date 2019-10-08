Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading Down 6.8%

Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

