Bki Investment (ASX:BKI) Shares Up 0.9%

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.63 ($1.15) and last traded at A$1.63 ($1.15), 243,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.61 ($1.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

In other Bki Investment news, insider Alexander Payne acquired 83,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,268.43 ($95,225.83). Also, insider Robert Millner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,657,000.00 ($1,175,177.30). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,089,907 shares of company stock worth $1,801,080.

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

