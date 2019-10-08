BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $93.06 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $93.06 million and $57.13 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00194465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.01025249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00031058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

