bitJob Hits Market Cap of $24,778.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Liquid. bitJob has a total market cap of $24,778.00 and $6.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

