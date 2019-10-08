BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.59 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and $11.59 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $14.64 or 0.00177888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00195983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.01027526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00092195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 5,242,635 coins and its circulating supply is 2,092,635 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

