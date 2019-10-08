Bitcoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.53 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $231.27 or 0.02814273 BTC on exchanges including B2BX, Crex24, QBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,225.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00503730 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000544 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,046,075 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Binance, CEX.IO, BitBay, Korbit, Poloniex, BTCC, GOPAX, BiteBTC, xBTCe, Independent Reserve, Indodax, ZB.COM, BigONE, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, Iquant, Bit2C, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, RightBTC, Allcoin, Exrates, Graviex, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Coinbase Pro, Mercado Bitcoin, Cryptomate, IDCM, CoinBene, UEX, CryptoBridge, Gatecoin, Bittylicious, DSX, Bitsane, ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinrail, QBTC, DragonEX, SouthXchange, Crex24, ABCC, Bitinka, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Koinex, BitForex, YoBit, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Braziliex, Bleutrade, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CPDAX, Koineks, Coinhub, Bitso, EXX, Coindeal, Cryptopia, WEX, Kraken, Coinroom, CoinTiger, OKCoin International, HitBTC, Bisq, Gate.io, HBUS, Coinfloor, Zebpay, CoinExchange, C2CX, Bibox, Kuna, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, Negocie Coins, FCoin, Bitfinex, bitFlyer, Bittrex, Huobi, Vebitcoin, cfinex, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, ACX, COSS, WazirX, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Bitbank, Coinsuper, Zaif, BitMarket, Fatbtc, Bitstamp, Bitbns, Trade By Trade, B2BX, Coinsquare, BTC Markets, Kucoin, MBAex, Cryptohub, Buda, Upbit, Cobinhood, Koinim, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Liqui and QuadrigaCX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.