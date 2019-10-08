Birdchain Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Birdchain has a market cap of $208,387.00 and approximately $15,495.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last week, Birdchain has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,938,533 tokens. Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

