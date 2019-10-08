BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.67

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 4711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

BEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 42.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 77.7% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 334,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 146,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

