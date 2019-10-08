BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIOS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioScrip from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 728,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,785. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.45.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

