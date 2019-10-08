Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BH.A traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.43. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 277. Biglari has a twelve month low of $426.52 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.57 and its 200-day moving average is $583.78.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $63.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.34 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

