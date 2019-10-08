Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019 // Comments off

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BH.A traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.43. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 277. Biglari has a twelve month low of $426.52 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.57 and its 200-day moving average is $583.78.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $63.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.34 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.