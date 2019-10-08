BidaskClub Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 363,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,672. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 670.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

