BidaskClub Downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Hold

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BECN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 143,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,530. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.