Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 513,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,088,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 297,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

