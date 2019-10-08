Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 6,349 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.40.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

