Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 20,677 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

