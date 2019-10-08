Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,862,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,607,000 after purchasing an additional 283,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.66. 1,090,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,688. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

