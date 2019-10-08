Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,706,000 after purchasing an additional 941,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,784,000.

SCHE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 623,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

