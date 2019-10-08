Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 3,070 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 53,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.34. 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

