Bennicas & Associates Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,564,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,733,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

