Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Down 8.9%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82, 847,146 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 578,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Fair acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,000 shares of company stock worth $79,640. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

