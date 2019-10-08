Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.30, approximately 586,722 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 417,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

