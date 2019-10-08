Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.58 ($87.89).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €62.68 ($72.88). 920,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €79.44 ($92.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.