Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Baxter International worth $22,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 47.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 60.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

