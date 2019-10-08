Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Barclays by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Barclays by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Barclays by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.