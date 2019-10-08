Banyan Network (BBN) Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. Banyan Network has a market cap of $276,644.00 and $12.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

