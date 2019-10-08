BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BankFinancial stock remained flat at $$11.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,464. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $36,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 429.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankFinancial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.