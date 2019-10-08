Bangor Savings Bank Sells 985 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $16,182,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.