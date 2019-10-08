Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,262 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.72. 330,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,318. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

