Bangor Savings Bank Buys 80 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $147.66. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,565. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

