Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth $170,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth $1,895,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 218,346 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth $124,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

