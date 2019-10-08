Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 472,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Banco Macro by 532.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,607,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 626.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 750,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 646,972 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,027,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 284,839 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

