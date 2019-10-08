Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of BHGE stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.