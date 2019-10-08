B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. B Communications has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Get B Communications alerts:

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B Communications stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned 0.35% of B Communications worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.