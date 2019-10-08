AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.34

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 4232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company has a market cap of $948.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.20 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $4,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

