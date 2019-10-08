Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

AXGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.79 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

AXGT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 39,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,188. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $6,794,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

