Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Axos Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

AX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 125,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $23,490,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $10,625,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 361.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $8,187,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $7,335,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

