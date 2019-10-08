Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) were down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $13.04, approximately 7,593,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 1,829,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $21.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BWS Financial set a $22.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Get Avaya alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avaya by 7,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after buying an additional 4,703,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after buying an additional 1,871,722 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after buying an additional 1,595,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,503,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.