Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.68. Avaya posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BWS Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $187,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $238,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 97,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Avaya has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

