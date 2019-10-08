Australis Oil & Gas (ASX:ATS) Shares Down 5.9%

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:ATS) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 951,692 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 852,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Australis Oil & Gas Company Profile (ASX:ATS)

Australis Oil & Gas Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company operates through Oil & Gas Production, Exploration, and Other segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale covering an area of 110,000 net acres located in Louisiana and Mississippi, the United States.

