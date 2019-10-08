Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Auris Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Auris Medical stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Auris Medical has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

