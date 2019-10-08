Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.98, with a volume of 28033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.70 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 93.94, a quick ratio of 93.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.