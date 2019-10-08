ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of ATN International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. 83,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.23 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 144.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in ATN International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.