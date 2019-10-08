Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will announce $577.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $589.40 million. Atmos Energy posted sales of $444.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $115.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

