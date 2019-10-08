ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0198

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $206.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATLANT has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00194669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01024880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

