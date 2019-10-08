Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atento from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atento presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

ATTO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. 97,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,798. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $441.10 million for the quarter. Atento had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Atento by 28.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 361,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atento by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

